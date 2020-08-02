Backlund scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Backlund's tally at 18:14 of the second period was the back-breaker for the Jets, as it gave the Flames a 3-1 lead. The Swedish center produced 45 points (10 on the power play) in 70 contests during the regular season, his fifth straight campaign to reach that level of overall production. Backlund's line with Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane should continue to provide solid secondary scoring in the playoffs.