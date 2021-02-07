Backlund scored a goal on a team-high seven shots and added two assists in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Backlund's line with Andrew Mangiapane and Milan Lucic accounted for two goals in the second period to put the Flames ahead 3-2. Backlund later added the secondary helper on Dillon Dube's power-play tally in the third. The 31-year-old Backlund had been quiet this year, but the three-point burst gave him seven points, 27 shots and a minus-2 rating in 11 contests. Perhaps this outing will spark the team's scoring depth -- if so, the Swedish center could be a solid addition to fantasy rosters.