Backlund scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sabres.

Backlund tied the game at 2-2 just 20 seconds after Jakob Pelletier's first NHL goal got the Flames on the board. The 33-year-old Backlund had gone 10 games without a goal prior to Saturday, but he did manage 10 assists in that span. The center is known for strong second halves of seasons, so this recent surge should come as no surprise. He's at 10 tallies, 33 points, 163 shots, 57 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 53 contests overall.