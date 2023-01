Backlund scored a goal in Calgary's 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Backlund found the back of the net at 15:38 of the first period to put Calgary up 2-1. He's contributed nine goals and 22 points in 42 games this season. Backlund was had just two goals and three points in his last 11 contests going into Tuesday's action, but he's showing signs of breaking out of that slump. The 33-year-old's now recorded a point in three of his last four games.