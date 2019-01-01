Backlund scored twice Monday, as the Flames dropped eight goals to San Jose's five-spot on New Year's Eve.

Backlund potted the first two goals for the Flames, but as you can see from the barnburner of a score, there would be plenty more where that came from. The Swede has a cushy role as a second-line center insulated by gritty scoring winger Matthew Tkachuk and two-way virtuoso Michael Frolik.