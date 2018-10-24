Flames' Mikael Backlund: Two helpers in road loss
Backlund registered two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
It's been somewhat of a slow start to the season for Backlund though Tuesday's performance, albeit in a losing effort, could get him going. The Swedish-born forward needs to produce on a more consistent basis considering he's occupying a top-six role. The Flames next game comes Thursday versus Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.
