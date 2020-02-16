Flames' Mikael Backlund: Under the weather
Backlund missed Sunday's practice due to an illness.
This isn't a great time for the 30-year-old to get sick, as he's racked up eight points in his past six games. Backlund looks to be questionable for Monday's game against Anaheim, and expect an update from the team regarding his status prior to puck drop.
