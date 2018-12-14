Flames' Mikael Backlund: Will travel with team
Backlund (undisclosed) will join the Flames for their upcoming three-game road trip, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Backlund has already missed three games due to his undisclosed issue, but figures to rejoin the lineup before the team returns to Calgary on Dec. 20 versus the Lightning. Once Backlund is cleared to return, Alan Quine figures to be the odd man out and headed back to AHL Stockton.
