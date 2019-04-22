Flames' Mikael Backlund: Won't play at Worlds
Backlund will not play at the World Championships in Slovakia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Backlund and his wife are expecting their first child in May, so Backlund will use the offseason for family time. Backlund ended the postseason with a goal and two assists, all coming on the power play. He had 21 goals and 26 points in the regular season, the fourth straight 45-plus-point campaign for the Swedish center.
