Flames' Mike Smith: Absent from practice
Smith (illness) is not participating in Thursday's practice.
Smith has not started since Mar. 7, and it's unclear how serious the illness is. The 36-year-old has been solid for the Flames this campaign, sitting at a 19-13-2 record to go along with a 2.90 GAA and .896 save percentage. With Smith falling ill, David Rittich would likely draw the start for Friday's game against the Rangers.
