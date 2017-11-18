Flames' Mike Smith: All systems go for matinee

Smith will defend the cage from the Flyers in Philadelphia for Saturday's matinee, NHL.com reports.

There were questions as to whether Smith would be fit to play in this contest considering he'd missed Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Red Wings with an upper-body injury, but the Flames have since reassigned goalie prospect Jon Gillies to AHL Stockton as the clear sign that the veteran would be all systems go for this next one. Smith has already appeared in 16 games this season, recording a 9-6-0 record, 2.63 GAA and .921 save percentage. He'll field pucks from a Flyers squad that has lost three straight but is highly accustomed to playing in Saturday afternoon games.