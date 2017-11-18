Flames' Mike Smith: All systems go for matinee
Smith will defend the cage from the Flyers in Philadelphia for Saturday's matinee, NHL.com reports.
There were questions as to whether Smith would be fit to play in this contest considering he'd missed Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Red Wings with an upper-body injury, but the Flames have since reassigned goalie prospect Jon Gillies to AHL Stockton as the clear sign that the veteran would be all systems go for this next one. Smith has already appeared in 16 games this season, recording a 9-6-0 record, 2.63 GAA and .921 save percentage. He'll field pucks from a Flyers squad that has lost three straight but is highly accustomed to playing in Saturday afternoon games.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Takes charter to Philly•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Injury concerns upper body•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Ruled out against Red Wings•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Stationed between the pipes Monday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 39 saves in win over Detroit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...