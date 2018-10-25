Flames' Mike Smith: Back in goal for Calgary

Smith will rock the home cage Thursday for a battle with the Penguins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith should be well-rested, as the Flames went with David Rittich on a two-game road trip that concluded in Montreal on Tuesday. The veteran will face a Penguins team that's averaging 3.71 goals per contest this season, good for third in the NHL.

