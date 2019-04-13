Flames' Mike Smith: Back in net for Game 2
Smith will start Game 2 versus Colorado on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith began these playoffs with a flawless, 26-save shutout in Thursday's series opener. On Saturday, he'll look to stay perfect and help Calgary take what would be a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Avalanche.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...