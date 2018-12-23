Flames' Mike Smith: Back in Saddledome
Smith made 24 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Blues on Saturday.
This was his first start since being injured Dec. 12 and he played well. Smith had been on a massive roll prior to the injury -- he'd won his last six decisions while allowing just nine goals in those games. It remains to be seen if that streak was a sign that Smith really was turning a corner this season or if it was a fluke for the 35-year-old. We'll withhold judgement until we see what the next few games bring.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...