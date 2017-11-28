Flames' Mike Smith: Back in starter's net Tuesday
Smith will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's contest against the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.
Smith will be looking to bounce back after allowing five goals in Dallas last time out. To his credit, the veteran keeper has performed admirably despite getting minimal help from his defense lately, as he shows a .927 save percentage in his last four games despite seeing a whopping 150 shots over that time period. He'll look to stymie a Toronto offense that averages 3.48 goals per game.
