Smith made 24 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Blues on Saturday.

This was his first start since being injured Dec. 12 and he played well. Smith had been on a massive roll prior to the injury -- he'd gone 6-0 in five starts and allowed just nine goals in those games. It remains to be seen if that streak was a sign that Smith really was turning a corner this season or if it was a fluke for the 35-year-old. We'll withhold judgement until we see what the next few games bring.