Flames' Mike Smith: Beaten by Canucks

Smith allowed five goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Canucks.

Smith has had a strong start with the Flames, but this was simply a miserable outing. The 35-year-old has now given up nine goals in his last two outings, bringing his save percentage down to .923 on the year. Smith is locked into the starting role and should bounce back, so we wouldn't be too concerned. The Flames will likely give him the chance to work through his current struggles, so don't hesitate to keep inserting him in your lineup.