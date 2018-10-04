Flames' Mike Smith: Beaten four times in loss

Smith allowed four goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

The 36-year-old netminder did not get off to the start he was hoping for, ultimately being outplayed by Canucks starter, Jacob Markstrom. Smith is going to be counted on to play most nights and if the Flames hope to return to the playoffs in 2018-19, they will need him to perform at a high level. Look for him to bounce back Saturday.