Flames' Mike Smith: Beats Ducks with 27 saves
Smith yielded a pair of goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday.
The veteran goaltender continues to respond well to his heavy workload. This is the fifth straight game in which Smith saw at least 29 shots, and he owns a .925 save percentage during that stretch. Smith has just 17 wins in a league-high 35 starts, and his 2.56 GAA isn't spectacular either, but Smith's .920 save percentage keeps him worth using in fantasy lineups.
