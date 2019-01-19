Smith allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 6-4 victory against the Red Wings on Friday.

Although he recorded the win, the 36-year-old wasn't able to replicate the success he experienced in his last start against his former team last Saturday. Smith has posted a save percentage above .910 just once in his last six starts. He's hard to trust right now, with a 14-9-1 record, .888 save percentage and 3.04 GAA this season.