Flames' Mike Smith: Beats Sharks on Thursday
Smith allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 preseason win over San Jose.
This was a step in the right direction after Smith surrendered five goals to Winnipeg in his previous preseason appearance. The Flames raced out to a 4-1 lead in this one, and Smith was able to keep the Sharks at bay just enough to eke out a one-goal win. A step forward from Calgary's young core could help Smith get into the win column more than he did last season (25 wins), but expectations should be capped considering he hasn't done better than 27 victories or a 2.58 GAA over the past six campaigns.
