Smith will defend the net Friday against the Capitals in DC, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Coming off a pair of wins prior to the All-Star break, Smith will retake the cage for the Flames after ceding the final two games of the first half to David Rittich. The two netminders figure to share the cage moving forward, though Rittich will likely see more of the action.

More News
Our Latest Stories