Flames' Mike Smith: Between pipes Sunday

Smith has been called upon for Sunday's start against the Islanders, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Smith was just activated from injured reserve Sunday morning, and he'll have a tough matchup against an Islanders squad that is eighth in the league with 3.1 goals per game. The 35-year-old netminder is having his best season since the 2011-12 campaign, compiling a .921 save percentage and 2.53 GAA while posting a 23-16-6 record. Expect Smith to get a majority of starts down the stretch as the Flames battle for a playoff spot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories