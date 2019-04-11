Flames' Mike Smith: Between pipes Thursday
Smith will tend the twine for Thursday's Game 1 at home versus Colorado, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Coach Bill Peters has apparently opted for experience over youth for Game 1 in giving the nod to Smith. Despite 571 NHL appearances in his career, however, the 37-year-old has logged just 19 postseason outings, in which he is 10-8 with a .945 save percentage. If Smith struggles at all, the Flames will likely be quick to give David Rittich the nod for Game 2 on Saturday.
