Flames' Mike Smith: Between pipes Tuesday
Smith will guard the cage on the road against the Wild on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith is currently riding a three-game winning streak, despite posting a 2.66 GAA over that stretch. The netminder has struggled versus Minnesota in his career, as he has registered a 4-11-2 lifetime record and .914 save percentage. The veteran has performed well on the road this season, however, with a 1.96 GAA as the visitor.
