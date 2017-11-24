Flames' Mike Smith: Between the pipes Friday

Smith will get the road start against the Stars on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

This news isn't surprising, given that the Flames just sent down Eddie Lack and brought up David Rittich from the AHL. Smith is playing his best hockey in years, as he has a .925 save percentage with Calgary. It's unlikely he can sustain that, but in his last two starts he's only allowed one goal, so there has been no regression yet.