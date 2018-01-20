Flames' Mike Smith: Between the pipes Saturday

Smith will tend the home twine Saturday against the Jets, Ryan Pike of The Hockey Writers reports.

Smith's dominating ways in the crease of late make it easy for the Flames to keep turning his way in the crease. He enters the contest on a six-game winnings streak and has allowed two goals or fewer in each of his last four starts. The veteran goalkeeper will attempt to keep that streak alive Saturday against a Jets club notching just 2.69 goals per game on the road this season.