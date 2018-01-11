Flames' Mike Smith: Between the pipes Thursday
Smith will defend the away net Thursday against the Lightning, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.
Smith has been a dominant force in the goal crease during the last couple of outings, allowing only two goals past in each of the outings and posting a .938 save percentage between the two tilts. He will attempt to tame a Tampa Bay attack leading the league in scoring (3.67 goals per game) this season, looking to extend a four-game winning streak to five.
