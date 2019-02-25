Flames' Mike Smith: Between the pipes Tuesday
Smith will be the road starter against the Islanders on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet reports.
Early in the year, Smith effectively lost the starting role to David Rittich. However, recently Smith has gotten more starts, and he's looked particularly good the last couple of weeks. In his last five starts, the 36-year-old goalie is 4-0-1 with a 2.17 GAA and .924 save percentage.
