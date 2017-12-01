Flames' Mike Smith: Blanks former team
Smith stopped all 28 shots he faced in Thursday's 3-0 shutout win over the Coyotes.
Smith was tremendous in his first meeting with his former team since leaving for Calgary this past offseason, and his team helped him out with a 44-28 advantage in shots. The veteran netminder has 12 wins in 22 starts this year after notching just 19 in 55 starts with Arizona last season, so the move has also improved his fantasy stock.
