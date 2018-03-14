Flames' Mike Smith: Blanks Oilers with 28-save performance

Smith stopped all 28 shots in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.

It was just the second game back from injury for Smith, who stymied the Oilers with one of his best outings of the season. The veteran made key saves on some of Edmonton's top offensive players, including Connor McDavid, to help Calgary remain in the playoff picture. The 35-year-old advances to 24-17-6 on the season with a .922 save percentage. He's been brilliant at times this year and will be relied on heavily as the Flames look to sneak into the postseason.