Flames' Mike Smith: Called upon for Sunday start

Smith will man the crease for Sunday's matchup with New Jersey, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Calgary's tight-checking style has been both a gift and a curse for Smith, as his 2.19 GAA and .936 save percentage -- marks that are fifth- and third-best in the league, respectively -- have only been enough for a 7-5-0 record. Meanwhile, the Devils play at a fast pace that has resulted in scoring 3.58 goals per game and simultaneously allowing 3.08 goals per game. Sunday's tilt will certainly be about who is able to impose their will upon the game, and Smith could give Calgary the edge if he's able to ride his current wave of confidence.