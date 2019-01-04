Flames' Mike Smith: Can't keep puck out of net
Smith was shelled for five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.
Smith has allowed three or more goals in his last four starts, and did little Thursday to convince head coach Bill Peters that he deserves more playing time once David Rittich returns from a lower-body injury. With the defeat, Smith's record is now 12-9-1 with a 3.09 GAA and .886 save percentage. Once Rittich gets the green light to return, the 36-year-old Smith's days as a starter appear to be over.
