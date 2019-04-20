Flames' Mike Smith: Can't save Flames' season
Smith allowed five goals on 32 shots in Friday's 5-1 season-ending loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.
Smith saw a ton of rubber in the series, allowing 17 goals on 205 shots for a .917 save percentage to go with a 3.20 GAA over five games. Smith can't be faulted much for the failures of the team in front of him, but he was also not good enough in Game 5 to keep their season going. Smith will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and it's unclear what the future holds for the 37-year-old coming off of an up-and-down year.
