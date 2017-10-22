Flames' Mike Smith: Comes up short against Wild
Smith gave up three goals on 31 shots in Saturday's loss to the Wild.
The Flames had a 2-1 lead early in the third period, but the Wild turned on the burners and completely outplayed them for a comeback victory. Smith has started all eight games for Calgary this season, posting a solid .927 save percentage. The veteran is a workhorse and rarely sees a night off, so given his quality play so far, Smith makes for a great play in almost all fantasy formats.
