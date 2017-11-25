Flames' Mike Smith: Concedes five in loss

Smith made 35 saves on 40 shots in a 6-4 defeat to Dallas on Friday.

When Smith plays well, nights like Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Columbus will happen with Calgary's defense. When Smith doesn't play particularly well, this is the result instead. He can't be expected to turn aside almost every shot when he's facing 40 a night. This time, he just wasn't enough to overcome the Flames' failures on defense. He's played well for the past few games, but the team he plays for is a concern.