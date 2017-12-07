Flames' Mike Smith: Concedes just once in loss
Smith stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.
Smith bounced back beautifully from a poor performance on Monday against Philadelphia by holding the Maple Leafs to a single goal in 65 minutes. The only reason he didn't come away with a win was Frederik Andersen was even better at the other end. These are the types of performances he's capable of when things go well, but he's been very inconsistent lately.
