Flames' Mike Smith: Concedes one goal in loss

Smith stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Smith bounced back beautifully from a poor performance on Monday against Philadelphia by holding the Maple Leafs to a single goal in 65 minutes. The only reason he didn't come away with a win was Frederik Andersen was even better at the other end. These are the types of performances he's capable of when things go well, but he's been very inconsistent lately.