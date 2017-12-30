Flames' Mike Smith: Continues hot streak in loss

Smith allowed two goals on 41 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Ducks on Friday.

The veteran netminder has played very well since giving up five goals in back-to-back appearances in early December, but he doesn't have much to show for it. In his last eight games, Smith is 2-4-2 with a .935 save percentage and 1.87 GAA. Smith will look to continue playing well and hope for more offensive support against the Blackhawks on Sunday.