Flames' Mike Smith: Continues hot streak in loss
Smith allowed two goals on 41 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Ducks on Friday.
The veteran netminder has played very well since giving up five goals in back-to-back appearances in early December, but he doesn't have much to show for it. In his last eight games, Smith is 2-4-2 with a .935 save percentage and 1.87 GAA. Smith will look to continue playing well and hope for more offensive support against the Blackhawks on Sunday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...