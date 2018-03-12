Flames' Mike Smith: Continues inconsistent play

Smith allowed four goals on 26 shots during a 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

Overall, Smith's had a stellar first season with the Flames, but he has been a little inconsistent lately. He's allowed at least four goals in three of his last six games. His numbers are still better across the board than they were in Arizona a year ago, but it would be nice to see Smith break out of this little funk.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories