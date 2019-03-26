Smith allowed two goals on 19 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.

Smith did what he could to keep the Flames in the game, but none of their 42 shots could crack Jack Campbell at the other end of the ice. Smith dropped to 21-15-2 with a 2.75 GAA and an .899 save percentage. David Rittich, who hasn't started since March 19, may get a turn Wednesday versus the Stars.