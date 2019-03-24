Smith stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Smith was busier than in Friday's victory over the Senators, but he rose to the occasion to help the Flames to their fifth 100-point season in franchise history. He improved to 21-14-2 with a 2.78 GAA and an .899 save percentage. The Flames return home for a contest versus the Kings on Monday, which would make Smith or David Rittich a favorable play across many fantasy formats against the NHL's 30th ranked offense (2.36 goals per game).