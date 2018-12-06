Flames' Mike Smith: Defending cage against Minnesota
Smith will look to stave off the Wild at home on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Since being benched for four straight games, Smith has rediscovered his game and is riding a four-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.91 GAA and .916 save percentage. It seems the veteran is not ready to concede the starting job to David Rittich. Still, the Ontario native is likely on a short leash and could be bumped out of the crease again at the first sign of trouble.
