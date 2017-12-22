Flames' Mike Smith: Defending cage Friday
Smith will patrol the blue paint for Friday's clash with Montreal, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith recorded his first win in five games Wednesday versus the Blues, as he made 21 of a possible 22 saves. The netminder's individual numbers have been decent of late -- a 1.64 GAA in his last six matchups -- but he's been let down by a lack of offensive support. Montreal is averaging 33.9 shots and will look to pepper the veteran with pucks early.
