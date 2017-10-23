Flames' Mike Smith: Defending cage Tuesday
Smith will tend the twine against the Predators on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith faces the unenviable task of trying to knock of Nashville at Bridgestone Arena -- a feat few netminders accomplished last season and none have managed in 2017-18. The 35-year-old, however, appears unphased being the visitor, as he is currently 3-1-0 with a 1.75 GAA away from home.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Comes up short against Wild•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Tabbed for eighth straight start•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 31 in tough-luck loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Preparing for Thursday's start•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Rebounds with great effort against Canucks•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Looking to rebound Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...