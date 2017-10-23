Flames' Mike Smith: Defending cage Tuesday

Smith will tend the twine against the Predators on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith faces the unenviable task of trying to knock of Nashville at Bridgestone Arena -- a feat few netminders accomplished last season and none have managed in 2017-18. The 35-year-old, however, appears unphased being the visitor, as he is currently 3-1-0 with a 1.75 GAA away from home.