Smith will start Sunday's road game versus the Coyotes, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Smith will make his first start in five games, as David Rittich appears to be solidifying his argument to be the Flames' starter. Nevertheless, Smith will look to reverse his slide of three straight losses with a brutal .876 save percentage on the season. He'll have a good chance against the Coyotes, who rank 29th in the league with 2.43 goals per game.