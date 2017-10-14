Flames' Mike Smith: Departs after allowing five goals in loss

Smith yielded five goals on 22 shots over 47:58 in a 6-0 loss against the Senators on Friday. The Flames yanked Smith shortly after he allowed his fifth goal at the 7:29 mark of the third period.

Similar to his 2016-17 campaign in Arizona, Smith has been peppered early this season and leads the league in saves. Ironically enough though, in a much stronger defensive outing that saw Calgary give up just 28 shots against Ottawa, Smith yielded five goals. This stinker will drop the 35-year-old's season save percentage from .950 to .922 and raise his GAA from 2.00 to 2.71. Smith should be a more reliable fantasy goaltender this season if only because he'll be in line to win more games, but the veteran will be prone to poor nights like this from time to time.