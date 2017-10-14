Flames' Mike Smith: Departs after allowing five goals in loss
Smith yielded five goals on 22 shots over 47:58 in a 6-0 loss against the Senators on Friday. The Flames yanked Smith shortly after he allowed his fifth goal at the 7:29 mark of the third period.
Similar to his 2016-17 campaign in Arizona, Smith has been peppered early this season and leads the league in saves. Ironically enough though, in a much stronger defensive outing that saw Calgary give up just 28 shots against Ottawa, Smith yielded five goals. This stinker will drop the 35-year-old's season save percentage from .950 to .922 and raise his GAA from 2.00 to 2.71. Smith should be a more reliable fantasy goaltender this season if only because he'll be in line to win more games, but the veteran will be prone to poor nights like this from time to time.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: In goal Friday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 42 in win•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's contest•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Finally ends team's drought in Anaheim•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Set to face off with Ducks•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Earns first win with new team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...