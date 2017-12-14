Flames' Mike Smith: Designated starter Thursday
Smith will be in the crease against the visiting Sharks on Thursday night, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith has been negatively impacted by the Flames' struggles with killing off penalties, as the team ranks 27th in that category based on a stave-off rate of only 77 percent. He was dominant against the Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday, stopping 21 of 22 shots, but Smith was ultimately handed his third overtime loss of the season. The Canadian backstop will now square off against the league's 25th-ranked offense.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Turns in strong effort against Wild•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Tuesday in Minnesota•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 22 saves in victory•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Saturday against Vancouver•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Concedes one goal in loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...