Flames' Mike Smith: Designated starter Thursday

Smith will be in the crease against the visiting Sharks on Thursday night, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has been negatively impacted by the Flames' struggles with killing off penalties, as the team ranks 27th in that category based on a stave-off rate of only 77 percent. He was dominant against the Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday, stopping 21 of 22 shots, but Smith was ultimately handed his third overtime loss of the season. The Canadian backstop will now square off against the league's 25th-ranked offense.