Smith turned aside 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

The veteran netminder had little trouble dispatching his former club, and Smith is now 2-0-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .919 save percentage while making three straight starts. At least for now, he appears to be the preferred option over David Rittich between the pipes in Calgary.

