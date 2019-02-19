Flames' Mike Smith: Downs former club
Smith turned aside 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
The veteran netminder had little trouble dispatching his former club, and Smith is now 2-0-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .919 save percentage while making three straight starts. At least for now, he appears to be the preferred option over David Rittich between the pipes in Calgary.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...