Smith will start in goal for Wednesday's game against the visiting Islanders, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith will be going for his third win in four games, and has a 2.61 GAA to go along with a .919 save percentage in that span. The 36-year-old might not see as many opportunities against a team that ranks second to last in shots for per game (28.6). As of now, Smith appears to be the preferred option over David Rittich between the pipes in Calgary.